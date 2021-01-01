Step 1: Navigate to the ChatGPT login page. Click Sign Up button. ChatGPT offers three options for new user registration:

With email address.

With your Google account. Click the Continue with Google account option, and enter your Google account password to complete the process.

With your Microsoft account. Click the Continue with Microsoft account button, enter your password, and complete the sign-up process.

Choose the appropriate option and create the account. ChatGPT will send a verification email to the registered email address.

Step 2: Open your email account and verify your email address by clicking the Verify Email Address button and enter your full name.

Step 3: Enter your phone number. ChatGPT will send a verification code to your phone number. Verify it by typing the code in the space provided. Finally, your ChatGPT account is ready to use!