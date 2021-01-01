ADD TO BROWSER
Bring AI to your browser. Chat with websites, PDFs, videos, write emails, SEO articles, tweets, automate workflows, monitor prices & data. Bing AI & Notion AI alternative.

AI AT YOUR FINGERTIPS
Call HARPA on any website with Alt + A
BEST-IN-CLASS AI ASSISTANT
HARPA can summarize and reply to emails for you, rewrite, rephrase, correct and expand text, read articles, translate and scan web pages for data.
HARPA has a hybrid AI engine and works with OpenAI GPT-3 & GPT-4 API, ChatGPT, Claude2 and Google Bard.
YOUTUBE SUMMARIZER
Extract key takeaways from hours-long videos with a click of a button, and save time watching.
Summarize YouTube video button
100+ WEB-AWARE COMMANDS
Use one of 100+ web and page-aware prompts to refine your LinkedIn resume, practice languages, generate SMM hashtags or write code.
MARKETING & SEO
CHARTING
E-COMMERCE
COPYWRITING
LEARNING
RECRUITING
PRODUCTIVITY
WRITER THAT MIMICS YOUR STYLE
HARPA can mimic your writing style while crafting emails, tweets replies, LinkedIn cover letters, and SEO-optimised articles of unlimited length.
EMAIL
DM
TWEET
SOCIAL POST
ARTICLE
STORY
CV
COVER LETTER
POEM
TODO LIST
MEETING AGENDA
WRITE LONG ARTICLES
Generate 25.000+ word articles, from outline to chapters, refining or adding keywords at each step.
DIVE THE WEB
Get AI-generated responses alongside Google Search. HARPA sends information on the recent events to AI for better results. Supports search query customization.
CHAT WITH PDF & WEBSITES
Save time reading. Let HARPA scan a web page, PDF, YouTube video, ask it anything and get information immediately.
SPY ON COMPETITORS
Monitor your competitor websites for changes and get notified whenever they update.
PUT SEO ON OVERDRIVE
HARPA can perform SEO audit, extract SEO keywords, compile keyword reports, segment your audience, create content calendars, outrank articles.
TRACK PRICE DROPS
Get price drop and back-in-stock alerts for products on virtually every e-commerce website: Amazon, AliExpress, Walmart, Ebay…
TURN WEBSITES TO APIS
Automate websites monitoring and trigger IFTTT chains with Make.com, Zapier, n8n and custom webhooks.
USE GPTS IN BROWSER
Bring your custom GPTs to browser, giving them access to web page content.
MIDJOURNEY WIZARD
Effortlessly generate highly detailed Midjourney, DALL-E, Leonardo AI prompts in various styles, and copy them in one click. Over 30+ templates and presets available.
/imagine prompt: A stunning AI cyborg girl stands tall amidst a bustling cityscape, her metallic skin reflecting the warm glow of the setting sun… Camera: Canon EOS R5. Lens: Canon RF 50mm f/1.2L USM. Settings: Shutter speed 1/250, Aperture f/4, ISO 400. —ar 16:9wizard.png feature icon
LANGUAGE WIZARD
The most practical language learning AI assistant. HARPA corrects mistakes, explains grammar, and builds learning plan for any proficiency level and language.
DIALOGUE
GRAMMAR CHECK
LEARNING PLAN
EXPLAIN GRAMMAR
FIND RESOURCES
TEST
AUTOMATE YOUR WORK
Build AI-powered web automations that can navigate websites, extract data, click and type elements, send data to Zapier and much more.

USE CASES

No matter what you do, HARPA is there to help you work smarter, not harder.
Marketing & SEO
Segment your audience, research SEO keywords, create marketing strategies, generate blog outlines and articles.
Copywriting
Generate any type of text content, from Twitter tweets to YouTube video scripts and Amazon descriptions.
Productivity
Get information instantly with ChatGPT on Google Search, summarize web pages, find alternatives, extract data.
HR & Recruiting
Improve your resume, write LinkedIn replies, generate Upwork cover letters and Fiverr Gigs.
Product Development
Write and inspect code, get answers to Stackoverflow questions with AI. Rewrite code between languages and stacks.
Spreadsheets
Get instant help with Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel formulas, generate macros with AI.

PRIVACY BY DESIGN

HARPA AI runs locally, does not send your data away, and is trusted by 200.000+ professionals and teams of all sizes, with an average review score of 4.9
Certified by ISO 27001
Certified by GDPR

WORKS EVERYWHERE

HARPA comes with prebuild GPT prompts and Automations for your favorite web services.
F.A.Q.

What is HARPA AI?

HARPA AI is a Google Chrome extension, powered by hybrid AI-engine that combines GPT (ChatGPT, Bard, ClaudeAI) with Web Automation. Read the Get Started Guide to find out more.

What is it used for?

HARPA automates your copywriting, web surfing, online data extraction and web monitoring tasks.

It is used to quickly write and reply to emails, post comments and DMs, summarise and “talk to” web pages, YouTube videos, PDF documents, extract and research SEO keywords, create SMM content plans and Midjourney prompts, automate form filling, write blog articles, review CVs, job offers and legal documents, plan trips, track competitors, prices and SERP pages, create learning plans, search for information online and more.

What makes HARPA different?

HARPA can read, understand and act upon web page content.

It can navigate, click and extract data from web pages, run it through Large Language Models, paste back to websites or trigger IFTTT chains such as Zapier and Integromat.

HARPA is the ultimate copilot and AI Agent for your web browsing and automation tasks. It provides access to AI on any website, and you can use HARPA with almost every web service or online app.

Is HARPA free?

HARPA is a freemium app. It has premium paid features but the app’s core functionality is free to use. You do not need to register anywhere to start using HARPA. You can try the app before making an informed purchase.

Is HARPA CPU-intensive?

HARPA is optimized for speed and performance and does not use CPU when it has no tasks to run. You can also limit the number of automations that are run simultaneously in the HARPA app settings.

What HARPA stands for?

HARPA stands for High Availability Robotic Process Automation. HARPA is designed to bridge the gap between AI and Automation and serve as your virtual assistant and a digital workforce for your business.

Do I need to have an OpenAI account?

Generative AI features require connection to AI service providers. You can use HARPA with ChatGPT account, OpenAI API key, ClaudeAI or Google Bard. You do not need an LLM service-provider account if you only use HARPA for its’ automation and monitoring features.

How to create ChatGPT account?

Step 1: Navigate to the ChatGPT login page. Click Sign Up button. ChatGPT offers three options for new user registration:

  • With email address.
  • With your Google account. Click the Continue with Google account option, and enter your Google account password to complete the process.
  • With your Microsoft account. Click the Continue with Microsoft account button, enter your password, and complete the sign-up process.

Choose the appropriate option and create the account. ChatGPT will send a verification email to the registered email address.

Step 2: Open your email account and verify your email address by clicking the Verify Email Address button and enter your full name.

Step 3: Enter your phone number. ChatGPT will send a verification code to your phone number. Verify it by typing the code in the space provided. Finally, your ChatGPT account is ready to use!

How to get access to GPT-4?

ChatGPT Plus comes with GPT-4. It is limited by OpenAI to 50 requests per 3 hours. GPT-4 is also available for OpenAI API accounts.

To upgrade to ChatGPT Plus:

  • Log in to your OpenAI account.
  • Click "Upgrade to Plus" in the left menu.
  • Select the ChatGPT Plus upgrade plan.
  • Enter your bank details and set up a recurring payment of $20/month.
  • Click "Continue to ChatGPT Plus."

To create OpenAI account and generate a key, navigate to openai.com

How to switch the GPT version and model?

Locate GPT connection button below the Chat window. You might need to expand the control panel by clicking the "triangle" button. Select a GPT connection and model in the screen that appears.

Alternatively, type -3 in chat and press Enter to switch model to GPT-3, -4 to switch to GPT-4, -c to switch to ClaudeAI, etc.

How does HARPA ensure privacy and data security?

HARPA is privacy-centered. It runs on your computer, does not send or store website data on remote servers, only performs the tasks you have asked it to. We do not show ads or sell your data.

GPT prompts you enter to HARPA are transparently sent to OpenAI, Google or ClaudeAI servers for processing and not stored on our servers.

Privacy Policy

Why HARPA does not open on a web page?

HARPA does not work with Google Sheets yet. Some domains e.g. Discord may require you to disable fingerprint protection on Brave and Edge. Click HARPA icon in the browser toolbar, instead of pressing Alt+A. If the HARPA popup does not appear:

  1. Right click HARPA icon in the browser toolbar. Make sure "This Can Read and Change Site Data" option is set to "On all sites".
  2. uBlock may prevent HARPA from loading on some websites. Try turning it off for the web page.
  3. If you are on Chrome:
    • Navigate to chrome://settings/content/popups
    • Add your domain to Allow list.
  4. If you are on Brave:
    • Navigate to brave://settings/shields
    • Either deactivate “Prevent sites from fingerprinting me based on my language preferences” option, or deactivate Brave Shields for your domain, e.g. Discord.
  5. If you are on Edge:
    • Navigate to edge://settings/content/ads
    • Either deactivate "Intrusive Ads" block or add your domain to Allow list.

If nothing helps, navigate to chrome://extensions, disable HARPA, quit and restart your browser, and turn HARPA back in.

Why do I get CRX_FILE_NOT_READABLE error?

This error may occur if:

  1. You downloaded a CRX file and installing it manually. CRX files downloaded online may be broken or insecure. We recommend installing HARPA from the official Chrome Web Store.
  2. You are using NordVPN with the "THREAT PROTECT" is ON. Turn it OFF while installing HARPA extension.

Why HARPA chats are not showing up in ChatGPT?

You can see 🧬  chats in chat.openai.com if you're on a Browser Session connection. If you don’t want your dialogues to be cleared automatically whenever a tab is closed, you can change this in the App Settings.

Why HARPA says there is no video transcript?

If a YouTube video is fresh or has a low number of views, it may not have a transcript available. If you are using uBlock Origin, turn it off while running HARPA or add a rule to allow XHR requests on YouTube.

Can HARPA generate blog outlines and articles?

Yes, HARPA has an extensive library of copywriting prompts, can generate and refine short and long articles in 18 writing styles and can mimic yours.

How to turn off the bar that pops up when I select text?

Please click the settings (”gear”) button in the app and uncheck the box next to “Show floating quick-access bar”.

Is OpenAI API connection better than Browser Session?

There are Pros and Cons to using OpenAI API keys over Browser Session:

  • Browser Session connection is free, Browser Session Plus is $20 / month and OpenAI API Key connection is paid per use based on the number of tokens (request volume).
  • GPT-4 access is unlimited on OpenAI API key connection. Browser Session is limited to 25 requests per 3 hours. OpenAI API accounts may have access to GPT models with larger context windows, e.g. gpt-8k and gpt-32k.
  • The OpenAI API key connection is reliable, never disconnects or logs you out.

What search engine supported?

HARPA provides AI search assistance for Google, Google Scholar, Baidu, Bing, DuckDuckGo, Brave, Yahoo, Naver, Yandex, Kagi, Searx.

Can I reuse one AI dialogue across multiple browser tabs?

This is a planned feature. You can follow product updates in our Discord and also vote for the features you’d like to see implemented first.

What is a Prompt and AI Command?

A prompt is a message (instruction) your send to Large Language Model (LLM) such as OpenAI GPT-3.5. AI Command is an automation recipe which may or may not include steps that prompt LLMs.

Think of AI Commands as a sequence of steps, e.g. “Navigate to web page”, “Click Messages button”, “Extract messages”, “Run through GPT to find important messages”, “Send as Email”.

HARPA comes with over 100+ preconfigured commands and you can create yourself to automate your workflow.

What are Prompt Parameters?

HARPA makes it possible to customise your prompts with predefined parameters, such as:

  • {{page}} to reference page content.
  • {{transcript}} to extract YouTube video transcript.
  • {{selection}} to get text selected on page.
  • {{gpt}} to reference the last GPT answer and chain your requests.

You can also create custom parameters in your commands to store data or options. Custom parameters are usually named {{p1}}, {{p2}}… You can also set up global parameters such as {{global.signature}} and reuse them in your prompts e.g. to write customised emails.

How chunking works?

Large Language Models have a limited token window, e.g. 4096 tokens on ChatGPT 3.5. It is often impractical or impossible to fit large documents, web pages, and video transcripts into a single GPT request.

Chunking is a technique that divides content into smaller parts, also called chunks, to ensure that each part, including the prompt, fits within the GPT token limit. These chunks are then injected into prompts as {{chunk}} parameters and processed by GPT one by one.

Chunking does not possess inherent memory. Therefore, if you require context to be maintained across chunks, it must be incorporated within the prompt.

How to change AI response language?

Most HARPA AI commands send a {{language}} parameter with prompt. You can set the language for commands output in the app settings. You can also send {{language}} parameter in chat along with your prompts to instruct AI to reply in a given language.

How do I change UI language?

HARPA UI is currently available in English only. We will internationalize and translate the user interface once all the major features are implemented.

Does HARPA have a Cloud AI API?

Support for Cloud AI API is currently under development.

Does HARPA have a Server API?

This is a planned feature. HARPA does not have a Cloud API to schedule, launch or otherwise orchestrate AI commands yet. You can follow product updates in our Discord and also vote for the features you’d like to see implemented first.

Do you offer Firefox version?

Not at the moment. The Firefox version as well as UI translation are planned after all the major features are implemented.

Can’t find the answer you’re looking for?
Please check out the User Guides and Videos, send us Email or ask your question in the Discord community
USER GUIDES
Contact us

All rights reserved © HARPA AI TECHNOLOGIES LLC, 2021 — 2024

